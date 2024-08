Scoreboard – August 16, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

Today

FOOTBALL

High school non-league: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Kapolei at

Lahainaluna, 4 p.m.; Nu’uuli (Samoa) vs. Aiea, 6 p.m. at Radford; Tafuna (Samoa) at Farrington, 7 p.m.; McKinley at Kaiser,

7 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

High school non-league: Kalaheo at Kohala, 11 a.m.; Waipahu at Kailua,

3:30 p.m.; Kalani at Kamehameha II,

5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m. at Roosevelt; Saint Louis at

Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Castle at Nanakuli,

6:30 p.m.; Mission Viejo at Kamehameha,

7 p.m.

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing

Association: Duke Kahanamoku

Women’s Race, 8:30 a.m., course is the Kailua Beach Triangle.

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

12-U World Series

At Williamsport, Pa.

U.S. BRACKET: Great Lakes Region

(Hinsdale, Ill.); Metro Region (Staten Island, N.Y.); Mid-Atlantic Region (Newtown, Pa.); Midwest Region (Sioux Falls, S.D.);

Mountain Region (Henderson, Nev.);

New England Region (Salem, N.H.);

Northwest Region (Puyallup, Wash.); Southeast Region (Lake Mary, Fla.);

Southwest Region (Boerne, Texas);

West Region (Central East Maui, Wailuku).

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET:

Asia-Pacific Region (Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei); Australia Region (Sydney, New South Wales); Canada Region (Surrey, British Columbia); Caribbean Region (Santa Cruz, Aruba); Cuba Region (Santa Clara); Europe-Africa Region (Brno, Czech Republic); Japan Region (Tokyo); Latin America Region (Barquisimeto, Venezuela); Mexico Region (Matamoros); Puerto Rico Region (Guayama).

Times HST

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Game 1 — Matamoros, Mexico 2, Santa

Cruz, Aruba 0

Game 2 — Central East Maui 3,

Salem, N.H. 1

Game 3 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei 8,

Surrey, British Columbia 0

Game 4 — Lake Mary, Fla. 2, Sioux Falls,

S.D. 1

Thursday

Game 5 — Tokyo 11, Guayama, Puerto

Rico 0, 4 inn.

Game 6 — Henderson, Nev. 9, Staten

Island, N.Y. 1

Game 7 — Santa Clara, Cuba 4, Brno,

Czech Republic 1

Game 8 — Boerne, Texas 9, Newtown, Pa. 0

Today

Game 9 — Matamoros, Mexico vs.

Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 10 — Central East Maui vs.

Hinsdale, Ill., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 11 — Sydney, New South Wales vs.

Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei, 11 a.m.

(ESPN)

Game 12 — Puyallup, Wash. vs. Lake Mary,

Fla., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday

Game 13 — Guayama, Puerto Rico vs.

Surrey, British Columbia, 7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 14 — Sioux Falls, S.D. vs. Staten

Island, N.Y., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 15 — Brno, Czech Republic vs.

Santa Cruz, Aruba, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 16 — Salem, N.H. vs. Newtown, Pa.,

1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday

Game 17 — Central East Maui/Hinsdale,

Ill. loser vs. Sioux Falls, S.D./Staten

Island, N.Y. winner, 3 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 18 — Matamoros, Mexico/

Barquisimeto, Venezuela loser vs.

Guayama, Puerto Rico/Surrey, British

Columbia winner, 5 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 19 — Salem, N.H./Newtown, Pa.

winner vs. Puyallup, Wash./Lake Mary, Fla.

loser, 7 a.m. (KITV)

Game 20 — Brno, Czech Republic/ Santa

Cruz, Aruba winner vs. Sydney, New

South Wales/Taoyuan City, Chinese

Taipei loser, 8 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday

Game 21 — Tokyo vs. Matamoros, Mexico/

Barquisimeto, Venezuela winner, 7 a.m.

(ESPN)

Game 22 — Henderson, Nev. vs. Central

East Maui/Hinsdale, Ill. winner, 9 a.m.

(ESPN)

Game 23 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei

vs. Santa Clara, Cuba/Brno, Czech

Republic winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 24 — Puyallup, Wash./Lake Mary,

Fla. winner vs. Boerne, Texas, 1 p.m.

(ESPN)

Cal Ripken

10-U World Series

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Upper Allen Mechanicsburg (Pa.) 2,

West Oahu Prospects 0

Note: The West Oahu Prospects finished 4-2 at the tournament.

Southeastern (Ky.) 5, Manoa 2

Leading hitter—Manoa: Cade Okuhara 2-3.

Note: Manoa finished 4-2 at the tournament.

Babe Ruth

13-U World Series

At Glen Allen, Va.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Hawaii New Era 4, Schererville (Ind.) 0

W—Desten Napierala Dias-Kaluna.

Leading hitters—Hawaii New Era: Xaeden Lopes 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Kamau Yojo 2-2, 2b; Noah Kawakami 2b.

Notes: Hawaii New Era’s Desten

Napierala Dias-Kaluna (6 inn.) and Jayden Nieves-Inong combined on a three-hitter. Hawaii New Era (4-0) will play Easton Youth (Mass.) in today’s semifinals at

8 a.m. (HST).