Corrections

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Helene “Sam” Shenkus lauded the experience, character and abilities of Aaron Sala, the recently appointed president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau. A Page A7 story Friday said Shenkus was referring to another person.