Letter: More bicycle regulation needed for city streets

We bend over backwards for bicyclists — bike lanes, signs and more. They pay no road tax to support this costly endeavor. Hitting a bicyclist accidentally is a nightmare for car drivers. We need zones and signs that designate “No bicycles — walk bike on sidewalk.” Some roads are simply too narrow for cars, trucks and bikes. Harding Avenue from Kapahulu Avenue to Kahala Mall is an example.

Also, electric bikes are necessitating more signs and potential horrible conflicts with cars, trucks and regular pedal-powered bikes.

Alan Matsuda

Hawaii Kai

