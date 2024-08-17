Letter: Nix grocery tax to help ease financial burden

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent Kiplinger magazine lists the 10 states that still collect taxes on groceries. Hawaii is on that list.

Removing tax on groceries would significantly help the islands’ low- and middle-income families.

I think there would be tremendous support for the initiative.

Jim Wolfe

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter