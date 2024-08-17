Letter: Thank you for checking in on traveling kupuna

Recently, my husband and I were awaiting our flight home to Honolulu at Seattle airport. Our flight kept getting delayed and a young woman came over to check in on us several times over a four-hour period to see how we were doing. When I asked her why she was so kind to us, she indicated she was just looking out for kupuna.

A big mahalo to Herbie of Ewa Beach for her kindness and her spirit of aloha.

Sandie Kato

Manoa

