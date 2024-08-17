Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, August 17, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Sheraton Kauai employees are latest to authorize strike

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:44 a.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

COURTESY UNITE HERE LOCAL 5 Local 5 workers on Kauai have authorized a strike.

COURTESY UNITE HERE LOCAL 5

Local 5 workers on Kauai have authorized a strike.