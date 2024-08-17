Central East Maui marches on at Little League World Series
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Central East Maui team huddled during Friday’s game against Illinois
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kolten Magno’s family helped up signs supporting Maui and the Central East Maui team during Friday’s Little League game in Williamsport, Pa. The members are father Dalton, twin sister Charly and mother Kim Ann. In the far right is Kuula Hiapo.
KYLE ROSS / USA TODAY
Hayden Takahashi fields a ground ball.
KYLE ROSS / USA TODAY
Kolten Magno (3) celebrates with teammates after the game.
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Evan Tavares displayed a Maui Strong chain after the game on Friday.
KYLE ROSS / USA TODAY
Evan Tavares threw against Great Lakes Region representative Hinsdale, Ill., in the first inning Friday at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.