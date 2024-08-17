Defending prep champ Bishop Gorman drubs Kahuku
COURTESY STEVE MARCUS / LAS VEGAS SUN
Bishop Gorman back Myles Norman hauled in a pass ahead of Kahuku’s Falealii Atuaia in the first half at Bishop Gorman’s Fertitta Field on Friday in Las Vegas.
COURTESY STEVE MARCUS / LAS VEGAS SUN
Kahuku fans cheered during the first half.
COURTESY STEVE MARCUS / LAS VEGAS SUN
Kahuku quarterback Troy Mariteragi is tackled by Bishop Gorman cornerback Hayden Stepp.
COURTESY STEVE MARCUS / LAS VEGAS SUN
Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman knocked over the pylon for a touchdown while being tackled by Kahuku’s Falealii Atuaia in the first half Friday at Fertitta Field in Las Vegas.
COURTESY STEVE MARCUS / LAS VEGAS SUN
Kahuku quarterback Christian Sanford-Tupuola rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter against Bishop Gorman.