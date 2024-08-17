Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, August 17, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Governors step up to trounce Tafuna

By Kyle Sakamoto

Today Updated 12:43 a.m.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington running back Kingsten “Solovi” Samuelu (33) was hoisted in the air by a teammate after scoring on a 64-yard run in the first half of Friday’s game against Tafuna High School.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Farrington running back Kingsten “Solovi” Samuelu (33) was hoisted in the air by a teammate after scoring on a 64-yard run in the first half of Friday’s game against Tafuna High School.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington quarterback Donny “DJ” Faavi crossed the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown run against Tafuna on Friday in a non-league game at the Governors’ Skippa Diaz Stadium.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Farrington quarterback Donny “DJ” Faavi crossed the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown run against Tafuna on Friday in a non-league game at the Governors’ Skippa Diaz Stadium.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington running back Kingston “Solovi” Samuelu runs after recovering a bad snap during the first half.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Farrington running back Kingston “Solovi” Samuelu runs after recovering a bad snap during the first half.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington running back Kingsten “Solovi” Samuelu (33) was hoisted in the air by a teammate after scoring on a 64-yard run in the first half of Friday’s game against Tafuna High School.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington quarterback Donny “DJ” Faavi crossed the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown run against Tafuna on Friday in a non-league game at the Governors’ Skippa Diaz Stadium.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington running back Kingston “Solovi” Samuelu runs after recovering a bad snap during the first half.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY