Column: Be mindful of harmful food additives

This summer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked the regulation authorizing the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in food. BVO is a vegetable oil that is modified with bromine, a naturally occurring chemical element that is commonly used in fire retardants, car tires and swimming pools. It has been an ingredient in some sodas manufactured in the U.S. BVO has been banned in the European Union since 1970, in India since 1990 and in Japan since 2010.

In July the FDA concluded that the use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe after recent studies showed risks of reproductive complications, neurological damage and thyroid disruption.

In the U.S., both the FDA and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) regulate all foods and drinks for sale. The FDA utilizes the Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) method in which they consider food additives to be safe until shown otherwise through new research or human reactions.

Conversely, the European Union tests new food additives to prove they are safe before allowing them on grocery store shelves. The European Union is known for stringent and precautionary food regulations, labeling requirements and pesticide restrictions. Generally, its principle is that if a food product’s safety is uncertain, it can be banned or restricted until proven safe.

BVO is not the only additive found in U.S. foods that has been deemed unsafe in other nations. Titanium dioxide is a metal-derived powder that can be added to candy, gum, icing, low-fat dairy foods and more. It’s a common ingredient in personal care products like toothpaste and tampons. There isn’t a clear scientific consensus on the effect of titanium dioxide on human cells and the risk of cancer, but there is concern for potential harm. You won’t find titanium dioxide on labels; it is usually hidden as artificial flavor or added color.

BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene) are chemical preservatives that can be found in American convenience foods such as cereal and frozen pizzas. There is enough evidence of a correlation between BHA and BHT and cancer in test animals to warrant serious alarm.

Another example of a common allowable additive in the U.S. is artificial food dye. There are natural food dye options, but many highly processed foods use synthetic dyes that have been proven to affect the behavior of children and increase the symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The European Union has not banned artificial food dyes but does require them to be clearly labeled on packaging.

Although some of the evidence is inconclusive on processed food additives, there is enough concern in other nations and in the U.S. that should raise red flags about their safety, especially when eaten regularly, in large quantities, or when fed to babies and children.

Down to Earth Organic & Natural is among retailers that provide alternatives to potentially harmful food additives like these. We strictly adhere to a list of nearly 100 artificial ingredients that are not allowed on our shelves due to health concerns.

For the well-being of everyone in your ohana, please take the time to read labels and consider what’s in the foods you are feeding yourself and your loved ones. Convenience, taste and price are not the only factors we should weigh when considering what to eat and what to feed to our keiki. Understanding the ingredients and additives, and feeling comfortable with what is on your plate, is a right we all have.

Alison Riggs is the customer service and public policy/government relations manager for Down to Earth Organic & Natural.