Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waves while departing with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), right, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY, left,) after a meeting with Senators at the United States Capitol on Sept. 21.

What are the encouraging messages from Democrats to the American people? If it’s unity and democracy, then why are Republicans labeled deplorable domestic terrorists and why have political opponents been under attack? Is it peace? Then why are we funding foreign wars? Prosperity? Our country is deeper in debt with higher inflation since this administration took over. Is it security? Some migrants entering the U.S. illegally are from adversarial countries that would like to see our country fall.

Instead of encouraging our citizens to seek higher education and excellence, Democrats push legalizing the use of mind-altering drugs and abortion. These are not advantageous or strive- worthy.

Wake up, America — we’re being led to our own demise.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter