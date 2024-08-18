Letter: Musk harms Tesla by backing Trump run

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I made the decision to sell my Tesla stock because of Elon Musk’s support for Donald Trump. It seems illogical for Musk, a prominent advocate for electric vehicles, to back a presidential ticket that includes JD Vance, who has proposed a bill that would eliminate the $7,500 electric vehicle rebate and replace it with subsidies for gasoline cars. This rebate, part of Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, incentivizes electric car buyers and aligns with the fight against global warming — a cause Musk once championed.

With record temperatures and rising oceans, it is evident that fossil fuel consumption contributes to these climate issues.

Trump’s transactional nature raises concerns. Once Musk pledged substantial funding to a PAC for Trump, the former president softened his stance on electric cars, which feels disingenuous.

Despite my love for Tesla products — I have two Teslas and own two Powerwalls — I cannot support a company that funds Trump.

Robert Woliver

Kaneohe

