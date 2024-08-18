Letter: State dropped ball on rail and voting

A Skyline rail segment is seen Tuesday as construction continues near the Kalihi station on Dillingham Avenue.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Our state government continues to miss the mark on major projects, in particular rail and mail-in ballots.

The rail was originally supposed to cost $4.8 billion for 21 miles, 21 stations, four parking lots and an elevated track design that would minimize ground transportation disruption. Look at the number of current stations and configurations: University of Hawaii-West Oahu, missing a parking lot at Kroc Salvation Army station; Pearlridge, Aloha Stadium and Pearl Harbor have no bridges, necessitating street-level crosswalk disruption; and the airport’s station is far from baggage claim. Ridership doesn’t even come close to predictions and a transportation spokesperson said they “hope” that will get better when Phase 2 opens.

Mail-in voting was supposed to be more cost-effective and increase voting participation, but Saturday’s statistics indicate objectives were not achieved.

Projects without vetted plans are merely dreams. It is time for hope and change for all.

Chris K. Neff

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter