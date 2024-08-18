Letter: Tulsi Gabbard is just not worth TSA’s time

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I totally agree with Tulsi Gabbard, who said that she shouldn’t be on the terrorist watch list. She just isn’t that important. It is not surprising that she attacked Vice President Kamala Harris since she has never supported any woman in politics except herself. And don’t forget that this now-Republican was a strong supporter of the very-liberal Bernie Sanders when he ran for president.

Take her off the list. She doesn’t merit the media attention.

Linda Estes

Koloa, Kauai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter