House Speaker Scott Saiki is seen at the state Capitol on March 13.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers was one of many political groups noting that history was made in Hawaii even before last week’s state primary election.

“Kim Coco Iwamoto, 56, made history in 2006 as the highest-ranking openly-transgender elected official in the U.S., after winning a seat on the Hawai‘i State Board of Education,” the organization noted last year.

The school board win is something, but Iwamato today is on her way to claiming a place in both state and national history as she won her primary election, beating Rep. Scott Saiki, state House speaker, for a legislative seat he has held for 30 years. With no opposition in the general election, Iwamoto will be the state representative for the 25th state House District on election day, Nov. 5.

That political victory will mark the third time that Iwamoto has campaigned for the House seat, each time battling Saiki.

Although Saiki is a major power in state politics because of his position as speaker of the House, his recent elections have not been that strong. Running in both 2020 and 2022, Saiki beat Iwamoto by fewer than 200 votes each time.

Despite his election troubles, Saiki’s time in office had been one of accomplishment. Perhaps one of his biggest contributions was in blocking developer interests for residential development along the Honolulu shoreline.

For decades, Hawaii politicians have treated Honolulu’s urban shoreline like their own Monopoly game. Land use regulations became building blocks to be traded off in political power struggles.

State law forbids residential development of the shoreline and Saiki has been one of the most influential politicians to say “the game is pau.” His legislation blocking threatened development included stopping the building of three residential high-rises up to 350 feet tall.

Now with Saiki out of office in November, you can expect the shoreline and the entire Honolulu urban vista to again be threatened.

Democratic Hawaii Gov. Josh Green called Saiki’s defeat “a shock to the system.”

During a speech at the Democratic unity breakfast after the primary election, Green talked of what he called Saiki’s “incredible career.” Legislators and Democrats in the audience rose in applause honoring Saiki.

For Iwamoto, she gets Saiki’s seat but not the political power that goes with the speakership, not in the ability to win a single election. She will have won the primary with more than 250 votes, and barring some last minute problem, a seat in the state House.

Saiki, as of last week, has not said what he will do. But after being endorsed by Green, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, I wouldn’t bet against his return to politics.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.