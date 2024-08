The Oahu Babe Ruth League’s Hawaii New Era team won the Babe Ruth 13-U World Series on Saturday in Glen Allen, Va.

Hawaii New Era continued the 50th state’s domination of the Babe Ruth 13-U World Series by rallying past host Glen Allen, Va., 3-2 in the tournament final Saturday.

Bryce Kedro threw an 88-pitch complete game for Hawaii New Era, which went 6-0 at the 12-team event that features only U.S. teams.

Hawaii teams have won the past four Babe Ruth 13-U World Series, with Kado Baseball winning in 2021 and 2022, and the Islanders claiming last year’s title.

“They worked so hard this whole year,” Hawaii New Era manager Trumaine Anderson said. “We all say the same thing coming from Hawaii, the hardest thing to do is get out of Hawaii. Most of the competition is stronger here.”

He added that the mainland teams are bigger and stronger, but the Hawaii teams focus on small ball, defense and pitching.

Hawaii New Era stole 29 bases during the tournament. Base paths in Babe Ruth 13-U are 80 feet, compared to 60 for 12-U Little League. The pitching mound distance is 54 feet compared to 46 for Little League.

On Saturday, Kedro scattered eight hits, walked none and struck out four.

“That’s my tournament guy,” Anderson said. “Every time we start a tournament, he’s going to be the guy to start it. If we get to the championship game, he’s going to be the starter there.”

Kedro, a right-hander, pitched a two-hitter in Hawaii New Era’s 2-0 victory over Lutz, Fla., in the teams’ opener Aug. 10.

Kedro is about 5 feet and 95 pounds, but spins the ball well and has a sneaky fastball, according to his manager.

On Saturday, Glen Allen scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, and Hawaii New Era answered with three in the fifth.

Kolotau Koka scored on an error by the pitcher, Noah Kawakami had a sacrifice fly and Drayzen Alagao singled in Talon Paahao with the go-ahead run.

Glen Allen had a runner at second with one out in the seventh, but Kedro recorded a strikeout and popout to end it.

Hawaii New Era racked up numerous all-tournament honors.

The Most Outstanding Player was Koka, who batted 8-for-19 with three doubles, five runs and five RBIs. The left fielder was the second youngest on the team, but stands 5-10, 175 pounds.

“He came up clutch and that’s why he’s the MVP of this tournament,” Anderson said.

Other players named to the All-World Series Team were Kawakami, Xaeden Lopes and Desten Napierala.

Making the All-World Series Defensive Team were Paahao and Kedro.

The other Hawaii New Era team members were Graiden Duke, KobeJames Kealoha, Kamau Yojo, Sage Sullivan and Jayden Nieves-Inong.

The Hawaii New Era assistant coaches were Scot Kawakami, Kopa Duke, Brian Kedro and Chester Alagao.

Nine Hawaii New Era players competed in last year’s 12-U World Series in Branson, Mo.

Hawaii New Era 3, Glenn Allen, Va. 2

W—Bryce Kedro.

Leading hitter—Hawaii New Era: Talon Paahao 2-3.

Post-Tournament Awards

Most Outstanding Player: Kolotau Koka

All-World Series Team

Noah Kawakami

Kolotau Koka

Xaeden Lopes

Desten Napierala

All-World Series Defensive Team

Talon Pa’ahao

Bryce Kedro