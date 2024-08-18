Mililani rallies to beat Saint Louis and leaves the Crusaders frustrated once again

Mililani wide receiver Jonah Togafau-Tavui hauls in a pass for a touchdown against the Saint Louis Crusaders during the second half.

Saint Louis wide receiver Kaeo Apduhan dives to haul in a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against the Mililani Trojans during the second half.

Lehiwa Kahana-Travis will do anything to help his Mililani community.

After practice, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior is normally the last to leave the field.

“They leave trash by the gate. I’m usually the last to leave, so whatever trash I see I throw it in the trash bin,” he said.

On Saturday night, Kahana-Travis came up with the ultimate collection of goodies, recovering a fumble on punt coverage, and five plays later making a spectacular diving reception on a 23-yard pass from Kekoa Koong with 2:55 left as No. 2 Mililani rallied for a 16-14 win over No. 4 Saint Louis.

Mililani improved to 2-0 in nonconference play under co-head coaches Vavae Tata and Rod York. The Trojans relied on a steely defense and an offense that would not give up against a stellar Saint Louis defense.

June Jones often said close games often come down to three or four plays. Kahana-Travis stepped up with two huge plays in a short span.

“We were struggling at the beginning,” said Kahana-Travis, who is a gunner on punt coverage. “I’d rather be on the field.”

The parallel-to-the-ground leap for the deep TD was a stunner for Saint Louis, which led for most of the game.

“I had to fight for the ball. We were down a few points, so I had to fight for the ball and sure enough, I came down with it,” Kahana-Travis said.

York ran the Mililani offense from the coaches box, watching his young players mature through the fire. Mililani was under duress after losing elite quarterback Kini McMillan to a collarbone injury in a win over Kailua. Koong stepped in and withstood a furious Saint Louis pass rush that sacked him four times.

“I believe it’s in God’s plan. We got lucky and Lehiwa made a hell of a catch. It was a close out and we got just enough time for Kekoa to sit in that pocket. The guy hit him as he threw the ball, and we got lucky,” York said. “We played great defense. Special teams was good and we managed enough to capitalize on their turnovers. We also squandered some, so we’ve got a lot of work. It’s preseason for both teams. It’s not who wins now. It’s who wins in November.”

For a second week in a row, Saint Louis suffered a heartbreaking loss to a Top 5 team on the road despite having the lead at halftime. Last week, the Crusaders led 13-0 before falling to three-time defending state champion Kahuku.

“I thought we were better with our discipline, but we have to get better on the coaches’ side,” Saint Louis coach Tupu Alualu said. “We came out ready to play. Mililani stayed in there and won the game. A lot of the mistakes are my fault. We’ll talk story and get ready for the next game.”

With a light drizzle and heavy humidity on a cloudy night at John Kauinana Stadium, Saint Louis scored on its second series. Nainoa Lopes rifled a strike to Frank Abreu on a go route down the left sideline to cap an 11-play, 63-yard drive. An encroachment penalty by Mililani on fourth-and-3 at the Trojans’ 29-yard line kept the drive alive.

Saint Louis’ defense kept the Trojans offense stagnant. Pupu Sepulona’s third-down sack jolted one series, and after forcing two more punts, Crusaders defensive back Magnus Ochoco picked off a deep pass by Koong late in the second quarter.

A failed on-side kick by Saint Louis to begin the second half gifted Mililani field-position advantage. After a fumble and Saint Louis recovery, Lopes’ shanked punt set up Mililani at the Crusaders’ 40-yard line. Three plays later, Koong launched a 42-yard bomb to Jonah Togafau-Tavui near the left pylon to tie the game at 7 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.

All of Mililani’s momentum faded with a nine-play, 70-yard march to pay dirt by the visitors. Backup quarterback Mose Lilo connected with Stytyn Lasconia on a 26-yard screen play, then spiraled a 20-yard pass to Kaeo Apduhan on a post route to give Saint Louis a 14-7 lead with 1:14 left in the third quarter.

Mililani had third-and-11 at the Saint Louis 36-yard line when Koong launched a deep pass that was intercepted by Roxten Popa-Hernandez at the 4-yard line. Four plays later, a bad snap sailed by Lilo, who scrambled to the back of the end zone and batted the ball over the back line for a safety. The Trojans were within 14-9 with less than 10 minutes remaining.

That seemed to sap Saint Louis’ momentum. After a three-and-out punt by the Crusaders, Mililani took over at its 41-yard line. Three plays later, a punt by Togafau-Tavui caromed off a Saint Louis blocker downfield and was recovered by Kahana-Travis at the Crusaders’ 30-yard line with 4:23 to go.

The Trojans capitalized on third-and-long with a 23-yard touchdown strike from Koong to Kahana-Travis, who made a leaping grab in the back of the end zone. After the PAT kick, Mililani led 16-14 with 2:55 left.

Saint Louis went four and out. Mililani got the ball back with 1:37 to go, but was unable to run out the clock. Saint Louis got the ball back with 1:12 left and drove to the Mililani 31. But after a completion, Lilo mistakenly spiked the ball on fourth and 1, ending the Crusaders’ hopes with 24 seconds left.

Saturday’s games

Waipahu 29, Kailua 14

Quarterback David Vidinha passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns, leading the visiting Marauders (1-1) to their first win of the season over the Surfriders.

Vidinha connected on touchdown passes of 42 yards and 37 yards to Jayvren Pinera, while Tristan Pacheco powered Waipahu’s ground game with 61 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Isaiah Keaunui-Demello threw for 245 yards and a touchdown to lead the Surfriders (0-2).

Moanalua 35, Kamehameha-Hawaii 0

Jayce Bareng returned a fumble 61 yards for a score, and Tyson Alualu-Iu added a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown as Na Menehune (2-0) shut down Kamehameha-Hawaii at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium.

Quarterback Isaac Harney led the Moanalua offense with 314 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard pass to Kyson Kealoha, who finished with nine catches for 169 yards.

Dallas Enriquez rushed for 52 yards to lead the Warriors (1-1).

Nanakuli 41, Castle 0

Kanoa Torres threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, as the Golden Hawks (1-1) earned their first victory of the season over the visiting Knights.

Torres tossed a 24-yard score to Richard Federico in the first quarter, then added 10- and 30-yard touchdowns to Lyric Anuenue in the fourth quarter. Anuenue finished with six receptions for 97 yards, and Malosi Muaau led Nanakuli with four catches for 115 yards.

Defensively, the Golden Hawks stifled the Knights (1-1), forcing three turnovers and allowing just 71 rushing yards and 70 passing yards on the night.

—

At John Kauinana Stadium

Saint Louis (0-2) 7 0 7 0 — 14

Mililani (2-0) 0 0 7 9 — 16

STL—Frank Abreu 28 pass from Nainoa Lopes (Makena Kauai kick)

MIL—Jonah Togafau-Tavui 42 pass from Kekoa Koong (Pookela Tom Makue kick)

STL—Kaeo Apduhan 20 pass from Mose Lilo (Kauai kick)

MIL—Safety, Saint Louis snaps ball out of end zone

MIL—Lehiwa Kahana-Travis 23 pass from Koong (Tom Makue kick)

RUSHING—Saint Louis: Tahlen Kekawa 8-23, Jonah Gora-Aina 3-9, Lilo 4-6, Madden-Rush Ahuna 2-2, Pupu Sepulona 1-1, Lopes 4-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 14). Mililani: Prince Tominiko 10-36, Jarius Borges 3-30, Team 2-(minus 11), Koong 5-(minus 27).

PASSING—Saint Louis: Lilo 10-16-0-120, Lopes 10-15-0-101. Mililani: Koong 19-29-2-136.

RECEIVING—Saint Louis: Stytyn Lasconia 4-67, Exodus Brown 3-50, Kaeo Apduhan 4-39, Abreu 2-35, Hashley Kingston

Siliado 3-15, Kekawa 2-6, Kalai Lee 1-6, Sepulona 1-3. Mililani: Kahana-Travis 7-61, Togafau-Tavui 4-53, Derek Tsuchiyama 3-17, Kayden Anzaldo 3-11, Tominiko 1-(minus 1), Jaedon Pablo 1-(minus 5).

JV—Mililani 28, Saint Louis 14

WAIPAHU 29, KAILUA 14

Waipahu (1-1) 7 16 6 0 — 29

Kailua (0-2) 0 8 6 0 — 14

WAIP—Kealii Sione 3 run (Evan Baptista kick)

KAIL—Caysen Samson 5 run (Isaiah Keaunui-Demello run)

WAIP—Tristan Pacheco 8 run (Wyatt O’Neill pass to Titan Figueroa)

WAIP—Jayvren Pinera 42 pass from David Vidinha (Figueroa run)

WAIP—Jayvren Pinera 37 pass from Vidinha (run failed)

KAIL—Aizek Kaanoi 23 pass from Isaiah Keaunui-Demello (kick blocked)

RUSHING—Waipahu: Pacheco 19-61, Faafetai Failauga 8-25, Kealii Sione 7-13, Vidinha 1-0, Team 2-(minus 2). Kailua: Samson 11-49, Riley Guillermo 14-40, Keaunui-Demello 6-19, Team 1-(minus 9).

PASSING—Waipahu: Vidinha 12-25-0-172. Kailua: Keaunui-Demello 22-37-1-245.

RECEIVING—Waipahu: Pinera 2-79, Figueroa 7-52, Pacheco 2-25, Failauga 1-16. Kailua: Stoney Pocock 6-84, Kaanoi 5-67, Max Kamai 2-35, Micah Sua 3-18, Xavier Kauhi-Babas 2-17, Caleb Makilan 3-17, Isaiah Kaiu 1-7.

NANAKULI 41, CASTLE 0

At NHIS Field

Castle (1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Nanakuli (1-1) 14 7 0 20 — 41

NAN—Zade Kalua 17 run (kick failed)

NAN—Richard Federico 24 pass from

Kanoa Torres (Kalua run)

NAN—Chance Asinsin 44 interception return (Asinsin kick)

NAN—Kainoa Decanto 5 run (Asinsin kick)

NAN—Lyric Anuenue 10 pass from Torres (kick failed)

NAN—Anuenue 30 pass from Torres (Asinsin kick)

RUSHING—Castle: Logan Thompson 19- 68, Riley Burton 4-16, Noa Sebay 7-(minus 6), Trisen Kalauokaaea 2-(minus 7). Nanakuli: Kalua 12-81, Decanto 13-30, Adrian James Letua 8-28, Torres 5-23.

PASSING—Castle: Kalauokaaea 4-12-1-44, Sebay 4-10-1-26. Nanakuli: Torres 15-26-0-258.

RECEIVING—Castle: Kalauokaaea 3-27, Isaiah Felipe 2-24, Jaris Quisano 1-10, Aiden Kahele 2-9. Nanakuli: Malosi Muaau 4-115, Anuenue 6-97, Federico 2-29, Vainuupo Fanuaea 1-11, Rhailey-Zack Tolentino 1-10, Kingston Salausa 1-(minus 4).

MOANALUA 35,

KAMEHAMEHA-HAWAII 0

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

KS-Hawaii (1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Moanalua (2-0) 14 6 8 7 — 35

MOA—Jayce Bareng 61 fumble return (Andy Nguyen kick)

MOA—Tyson Alualu-Iu 36 interception return (Nguyen kick)

MOA—Kalino Judalena 27 run (run failed)

MOA—Kyson Kealoha 57 pass from Isaac Harney (Bareng pass from Harney)

MOA—Duane Miller 2 pass from Harney (Nguyen kick)

RUSHING—KS-Hawaii: Dallas Enriquez 7-52, Xander Hoopai 15-43, Adam Perry 5-15, Chanse Kaaua-Long 2-(minus 26). Moanalua: Judalena 17-76, Caleb Pena-Pihana 5-32, Miller 3-4, Harney 3-(minus 11).

PASSING—KS-Hawaii: Perry 7-14-1-53, Kaaua-Long 3-8-0-31. Moanalua: Harney 26-40-1-314, Team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—KS-Hawaii: Kealohi Ramos 3-65, Clay Ching 2-9, Cole Walker 1-4, Hoopai 1-3, Shiloh Santos 3-3. Moanalua: Kyson Kealoha 9-169, Bareng 5-60, Laakea Tapaoan 5-33, Ryder Chang 4-26, Miller 2-14, Kingsen Medeiros 1-12.

Also:

Kalaheo 40, Kohala 6

Konawaena 79, Waiakea 0

Kamehameha II 34, Kalani 17