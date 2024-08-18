Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, August 18, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

On a mission! California team rolls over Kamehameha

By Kyle Sakamoto

Today

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha quarterback Ezra Forges on Aug. 9.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kamehameha quarterback Ezra Forges on Aug. 9.