The Hawaii football team ended training camp with a clearer picture of the playing rotation ahead of this coming Saturday’s season opener against Delaware State.

“It was a good camp,” said Timmy Chang, UH’s third-year head coach, after the 21⁄2-hour practice at the Ching Complex. “You could see the progress of the guys just kind of being in year three. Having two years under their belt and knowing each other and knowing the systems and being more comfortable in it and being able to execute things we want.”

Chang also confirmed that John Keawe-Sagapolutele, a 2023 Punahou School graduate, is the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Brayden Schager.

“He competed his tail off and did a great job just learning and focusing on what he needed to do,” Chang said of Sagapolutele. “I think he’s a great quarterback. His ceiling is through the roof.”

During the offseason, 6-foot-1 Sagapolutele cut his long hair and gained 7 pounds — he now weighs 212 — through extensive training. He can back-squat 405 pounds.

“John’s pretty strong,” Schager said. “John’s doing a great job. He’s had a really good camp, He can spin it. He has a really good arm. I’m really happy for him.”

Sagapolutele said he embraced Chang’s advice to go “1-for-1 on every rep. I took that mindset and tried to complete every pass, whether it was on 7-on-7 or on air or during team (sessions). That was my main goal — to have a high completion rate and produce.”

Chang said quarterbacks Jake Farrell and freshman Micah Alejado will continue to receive reps with the Warriors’ offense in practices. Farrell and Alejado also will be on the travel roster for road games.

“Jake can sling it,” Chang said. “Micah’s the young guy.”

There is an option Alejado can play up to four games, counting this as a redshirt year, and still have four years of eligibility remaining.

Wideouts Steven McBride and Chuuky Hines are not on the Warriors’ active roster. But the Warriors, who will use an expanded rotation this season, are counting on wideouts Alex Perry, Jonah Panoke, Tylan Hines, Dekel Crowdus, Karsyn Pupunu and Spencer Curtis. Hines moved from running back, Crowdus transferred from Kentucky, and Curtis played at Nevada last season.

Slotbacks Pofele Ashlock and Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala have worked with the No. 1 offense. For now, the Warriors appear to have set aside plans to use a tight end in place of a slotback in the base four-receiver set.

The Warriors have several options on the offensive line. Ka‘ena Decambra appears to be set at left tackle. Kuao Peihopla, who moved from defensive tackle, has practiced at every O-line position except center.

On defense, tackle Dion Washington, pass rushers Elijah Robinson and Jackie Johnson III, linebacker Jamih Otis, and safety Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen have impressed in expanded roles. Safety Meki Pei has resumed practicing after recovering from an injury. With cornerback Virdel Edwards II recovering from an ailment, the Warriors have used Caleb Brown, JoJo Forest and Devyn King opposite corner Cam Stone.

“I couldn’t tell you who the No. 1 (corner) is,” Forest said. “Our whole room can go. … We took a step forward every practice. As far as scheme and our technique, we’re elevating every day, not trying to backtrack.”

Dennis Thurman, who was hired as defensive coordinator in January, has implemented an attacking scheme that has pro-style elements. Thurman was the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills under Rex Ryan, whose father Buddy Ryan was the architect of the Chicago Bears’ 1985 defense.

“A lot of these guys say they want to play in the NFL,” Thurman said. “Well, in a lot of ways, I’m coaching them that way. You might as well learn it here if that’s what you aspire to do.”

Forest said Thurman has “been where we all want to be. He gets our respect. Talking to him in that room, he knows what he’s doing. We’re all behind him. He’s behind us, as well. At the end of the day, we’re ready to win.”