Signs of Hawaiian Life – Aug. 18, 2024
While at a shop to purchase grana padano cheese in Milan, Honolulu resident Lynne Kurashima saw the Sushi Lei Poke Uramaki restaurant next door and stopped for a snapshot. Photo by Gerald Kurashima.
Stephen Teeter of Waikiki traveled extensively to visit relatives in the U.S. and Europe. While in Florence, Italy, he came upon Poké Flash, where they offer "flash delivery." Photo by Stephanie Teeter.
Mililani resident Tom Koenig took a trip to Luxembourg City and didn't seem pleased when he saw a sign proclaiming Luxembourg's superiority to Hawaii. Photo by Dale Koenig.