Signs of Hawaiian Life – Aug. 18, 2024

Mililani resident Tom Koenig took a trip to Luxembourg City and didn't seem pleased when he saw a sign proclaiming Luxembourg's superiority to Hawaii. Photo by Dale Koenig.

Stephen Teeter of Waikiki traveled extensively to visit relatives in the U.S. and Europe. While in Florence, Italy, he came upon Poké Flash, where they offer "flash delivery." Photo by Stephanie Teeter.

While at a shop to purchase grana padano cheese in Milan, Honolulu resident Lynne Kurashima saw the Sushi Lei Poke Uramaki restaurant next door and stopped for a snapshot. Photo by Gerald Kurashima.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.