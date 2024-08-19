Letter: A more caring approach to addiction treatment

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the treatment approach at the Salvation Army Addiction Treatment Center in Honolulu. While the center’s mission is undoubtedly rooted in the noble goal of helping individuals recover from addiction, I feel that its methods lean more toward punishment than rehabilitation.

Addiction is a complex, multifaceted issue that requires compassion, understanding and comprehensive care.

Clients who struggle to meet the rigid expectations of the program often face punitive measures, including sudden discharge from the facility. This approach not only jeopardizes their recovery but also exacerbates feelings of shame and hopelessness — emotions that are already prevalent among those battling addiction.

Addiction does not manifest in the same way for every individual, and a one-size-fits-all approach is both ineffective and harmful. By not offering more personalized and supportive interventions, the center is missing critical opportunities to truly help those in need.

Alice Chang

Nuuanu

