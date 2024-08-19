Letter: After decades of service, Biden earned retirement

President Joe Biden was never going to be my choice in the upcoming November elections. Nevertheless, he is a man who has served his country for 55 years in public service. I hope his decision to withdraw from the presidential election was his, and one that was not made under duress.

The presidency ages any man, no matter how old they are. I hope President Biden will enjoy his life and retirement as a statesman or in whatever way he wishes, without the grueling demands of campaigning and public service.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

