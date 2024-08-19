Letter: Demand action on jet fuel contaminant plume

The very disturbing news from the Board of Water Supply’s Ernie Lau and Erwin Kawata that there has been detection of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the Aiea wells, which were shut down in response to the fuel leak from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in 2021, is truly cause for alarm. Even more disturbing is the insipid response from our state Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The plume of jet fuel contaminants has been a huge unknown, and now there is a very real indication that this plume can and has traveled throughout our precious aquifer. The DOH and the EPA must take firm action to support the information from BWS.

The BWS has certainly proven itself to be a true steward of our aquifer. Much work remains to be done, and that includes better oversight from the DOH and the EPA.

Diane Fujimura

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter