Letter: HECO needs concrete plan for fire settlement

The Star-Advertiser recently reported that Hawaiian Electric Industries did not have a solid financial plan in place for its $1.99 billion share of a $4 billion Maui wildfire settlement reached earlier this month. As a local investor in Hawaiian Electric stock, I was shocked and outraged that HEI would agree to paying the majority amount when the Maui fire department had admitted an “all clear” many hours before the fire engulfed Lahaina, and the power lines had been de-energized. Why agree to the settlement when it is not HEI’s responsibility?

We should fire the principal officials of HEI, starting with CEO Scott Seu and HECO CEO Shelee Kimura. The judge overseeing these proceedings and the Public Utilities Commission should rescind the agreement. Otherwise, all investors will lose more financially. And despite what Seu said, HECO customers could see their rates increase dramatically in the future.

Wilbert T. Kubota

Nuuanu

