Off the news: Hawaiian-Alaska airlines merger delayed

Ah, the suspense. For a third time, a critical deadline in the proposed merger between Hawaiian and Alaska airlines has been pushed back. And unless it gets extended again, 6 p.m. today Hawaii time ends the review period of the proposed $1.9 billion merger, a process involving the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Recent court activity has included dismissal of a consumers’ lawsuit opposing the merger; and a filing by a DOJ attorney, who had argued against the Spirit-JetBlue merger, to address the court in Hawaii. Much is at stake for the flying public, Hawaii jobs and a segment of the state’s economy.