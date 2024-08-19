Convention center achieves strongest financial year ever
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, attendees of the Pokemon World Championships lined up for food Friday at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 13
Hi‘iakainamakalehua Hula Halau keiki dancers perform during FestPAC at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The facility has hosted a variety of events and grossed $28.9 million this fiscal year.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Food sales profits have exceeded expectations at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. A food service worker helped a customer Friday at its concession stand.
JAMM AQUINO / SEPT. 2
Above, Val Teruya, right, puts the finishing touches on a “hanagasa” atop the head of Steph Kuroda during the 2023 Okinawan Festival at the events facility.