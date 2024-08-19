Rainbow Wahine fall to Utah State

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team lost its final match in the Outrigger Kickoff to Utah State 3-0.

The Aggies scored their three goals in the span of three minutes, all in the first half. Brizzy Arevalo made it 1-0 in the 21st minute, followed by Tess Werts’ goal just over a minute later. Summer Diamond scored the third goal in the 24th minute.

A trio of Rainbow Wahine were named to the All-Tournament team in freshmen Nalani Damacion, Alice Davidson and Jacey Jicha. Damacion scored the game-winning goal on Thursday’s win and Jicha provided the assist. Davidson also provided an assist vs. Georgia Southern.

The Wahine hit the field again on Wednesday against Baylor at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, at 7 p.m.