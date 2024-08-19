Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel becoming a role model for Mililani and the next generation
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2018
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the All-State Offensive Player of the Year as a Mililani senior in 2018.
BEN LONERGAN / THE REGISTER-GUARD / USA TODAY
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw a pass during practice in Eugene, Ore., on Aug, 13.
FIELD LEVEL MEDIA / APRIL 27
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’s Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Aug. 27.
BEN LONERGAN / THE REGISTER-GUARD / USA TODAY
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was surrounded by microphones during Oregon’s media day on July 29 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.