Scoreboard – August 19, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity III, Hanalani at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NFL PRESEASON

Sunday

Denver 27, Green Bay 2

San Francisco 16, New Orleans 10

Thursday

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:20 p.m.

Friday

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

HAWAII PREP SCORES

Thursday

Radford 32, Redlands (Calif.) 7

Friday

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 33, No. 1 Kahuku 7

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 30, No. 5 Punahou 7

No. 6 Kapolei 42, Lahainaluna 12

No. 7 Farrington 41, Tafuna (Am. Samoa) 14

No. 9 Leilehua 41, No. 10 ‘Iolani 27

Kaiser 56, McKinley 7

Saturday

No. 2 Mililani 16, No. 4 Saint Louis 14

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 41,

No. 8 Kamehameha 7

Waipahu 29, Kailua 14

Nanakuli 41, Castle 0

Moanalua 35, Kamehameha-Hawaii 0

Kalaheo 40, Kohala 6

Konawaena 79, Waiakea 0

Kamehameha II 34, Kalani 17

MOANALUA 35,

KAMEHAMEHA-HAWAII 0

Saturday

At Ticky Vasconcello Stadium

KS Hawaii (1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Moanalua (2-0) 14 6 8 7 — 35

MHS–Jayce Barang 61 yard fumble return (Andy Nguyen kick)

MHS–Tyson Alualu 36 yard interception return (Andy Nguyen kick)

MHS–Kalino Judalena 27 yard rush (Jayce Bareng rush failed)

MHS–Kyson Kealoha 57 yard pass from Isaac Harney (Jayce Bareng pass from Isaac Harney)

MHS–Duane Miller 2 yard pass from Isaac Harney (Andy Nguyen kick)

RUSHING–Kamehameha-Hawaii: Hoopai 16-40, Enriquez 7-51, Perry 5-17, Chanse Kaaua-Long 2-(minus 25).

Moanalua: Judalena 17-76, Pena-Pihana 5-32, Miller 3-3, Harney 3-(minus 11)

PASSING–Kamehameha-Hawaii:

Perry 7-14-1-52. Kaaua-Long 3-8-0-31Moanalua: Harney 26-42-1-316.

RECEIVING–Kamehameha-Hawaii:

Ramos 3-64, Ching 2-9, Wakler 1-4, Hoopai 1-3, Santos 3-3. Moanalua:

Kaloha 6-169, Barang 5-60, Tapaoan 5-34, Chang 4-26, Miller 2-15, Medeiros 1-12.

Paddling

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association

Duke Kahanamoku Race

(Men)

Sunday

From Kailua Beach to Duke

Kahanamoku Beach

Overall Finishers

1. Lanikai Canoe Club 02:47:53

2. Wailea 02:48:50

3. Paddlers of Laka 02:51:44

4. Outrigger Canoe Club 02:58:36

5. Hanalei Canoe Club 03:04:05

6. Paddlers of Laka 03:05:11

7. Lanikai Canoe Club 03:06:15

8. Waikiki Beach Boys 03:09:16

9. Hawaiian Kanaktion Canoe Club 03:09:30

10. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 03:10:40

11. Paddlers of Laka 03:10:58

12. Kailua Canoe Club 03:13:01

13. Kailua Canoe Club 03:13:29

14. Outrigger Canoe Club 03:13:43

15. Outrigger Canoe Club 03:14:20

16. Lahui O Koolauloa 03:14:57

17. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 03:15:35

18. Healani Canoe Club 03:20:02

19. Lanikai Canoe Club 03:22:43

20. Lokahi 03:24:05 Divisional Results

Traditional 9-man Male Open

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Jimmy Austin III, Matt Crowley, Jordan Gomes, Sean Havens, Paie Moehau, Aaron Norris, Raven Pokini, Igor Sobreira, Karel Tresnak Jr.) 02:47:53;

2. Wailea 02:48:50; 3. Paddlers of Laka 02:51:44; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 02:58:36; 5. Hanalei Canoe Club 03:04:05.

Traditional 9-man Male Junior

1. Paddlers of Laka (Kaula Ahsam, William Ancheta, Wyatt Egbert, Aholoa

Hussey-Townsend, Charlie Kettley, Haskel Mckee-Seegal, Walker Sultan, Ryder

Swanson, Lyon Tang) 03:10:58;

2. Outrigger Canoe Club 03:28:06; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 03:48:03.

Traditional 9-man Male 40+

1. Healani Canoe Club (Johnathan Aki, John Arapari, Kai Evangelista, Mahoe Haia, Jason Naiden, Kea Paiaina, Al Soo,

Makaniokealoha Stanley, Greydon Viloria) 03:20:02; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 03:22:43; 3. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 03:27:52; 4. Na Hoapili O Ke Kai Canoe Club 03:42:03.

Traditional 9-man Male 50+

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Doug Borton, Freddy Courteau, Ikaika Kincaid, Creighton Litton, Kawai Mahoe, Toby Morris, Christopher

Rubie, Patrick Shea, Ramon Vrielink) 03:13:01; 2. Na

Hoapili O Ke Kai Canoe Club 04:17:45.

Traditional 12-man Male 55+

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Raven Aipa, Sam Alama, Bruce Blankenfeld, Alan Carvalho, Thomas Cavaco, Matt Claybaugh, Brett

Fillmore, Michael Hall, Mark Hee, Kanai

Kauhane, Bruce

Lukas, Ryan Makua) 03:28:12; 2. Kailua

Canoe Club 03:29:03; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 03:35:01; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 03:37:32; 5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 03:47:00.

Unlimited 9-man Male Open

1. Paddlers of Laka (Evan Chang, Kainalu Eversole, Alex Feldman, Ethan Lockwood, Jackson Monahan, Taj Nicholson, Christian Parker, Dakota Shifferly, Kahala Sodaro) 03:05:11;

2. Waikiki Beach Boys 03:09:16;

3. Outrigger Canoe Club 03:13:43; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 03:14:57; 5. Lokahi 03:24:05.

Volleyball

ANN KANG INVITATIONAL

At Iolani

Thursday-Saturday

Pool A

Byron Nelson High School (Texas)

Clovis West High School (Calif.)

Highland Park High School (Texas)

‘Iolani School – Division 2 (Hawai‘i)

Mira Costa High School (Calif.)

Orange Lutheran High School (Calif.)

Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)

Punahou School (Hawai‘i)

Pool B

Aubrey High School (Texas)

Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas)

Edison High School (Calif.)

‘Iolani School – Division 1 (Hawai‘i)

Long Beach Poly High School (Calif.)

Moanalua High School (Hawai‘i)

Murrieta Valley High School (Calif.)

Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Thursday

Pool A

Palos Verdes def. Highland Park 25-17,

25-18.

Mira Costa def. ‘Iolani II 25-13, 25-12.

Mira Costa def. Orange Lutheran 25-11, 25-23.

Highland Park def. ‘Iolani II 25-13, 25-13

Byron Nelson def. Clovis West 25-11,

25-20.

Palos Verdes def. Punahou 25-23, 26-24.

Byron Nelson def. Orange Lutheran 25-16, 23-25, 15-13.

Mira Costa def. Highland Park 26-24,

25-22.

Puanhou def. ‘Iolani II 25-17, 25-21.

Palos Verdes def. Clovis West 25-21,

25-19.

Pool B

Redondo Union def. Moanalua 25-23,

25-22.

Colleyville Heritage def. Aubrey 25-11,

25-15.

Murrieta Valley def. Edison 25-19, 25-9.

‘Iolani def. Long Beach Poly 25-10, 25-15.

Colleyvill Heritage def. Murrieta Valley

25-19, 25-9.

Redondo Union def. Aubrey 25-18, 25-11.

‘Iolani def. Edison 25-16, 25-17.

Moanalua def. Long Beach Poly 21-25,

25-16, 19-17.

‘Iolani def. Murrieta Valley 25-23, 25-20.

Redondo Union def. Colleyville Heritage 25-21, 25-23.

Long Beach Poly def. Aubrey 25-22,

25-16.

Moanalua def. Edison 25-20, 25-20.

Friday

Pool A

Highland Park def. Byron Nelson 25-17, 14-25, 15-13.

Punahou def. Orange Lutheran 31-29,

25-12.

Palos Verdes def. ‘Iolani II 25-8, 25-9.

Mira Costa def. Clovis West 21-25, 25-14, 15-9.

Byron Nelson def. ‘Iolani II 25-16, 25-7.

Highland Park def. Orange Lutheran

25-15, 25-19.

Mira Costa def. Palos Verdes 25-27,

25-14, 16-14.

Punahou def. Clovis West 16-25, 25-20, 15-8.

Highland Park def. Clovis West 25-16,

25-16.

Orange Lutheran def. ‘Iolani II 25-20,

25-23.

Mira Costa def. Punahou 25-15, 25-20.

Byron Nelson def. Palos Verdes 25-19,

20-25, 15-10.

Pool B

Redondo Union def. ‘Iolani 25-17, 24-26, 15-12.

Murrieta Valley def. Long Beach Poly

25-19, 28-26.

Moanalua def. Aubrey 25-16, 25-11.

Colleyville Heritage def. Edison 25-17,

25-17.

‘Iolani def. Aubrey 25-22, 25-16.

Murrieta Valley def. Redondo Union 25-23, 14-25, 15-12.

Moanalua def. Colleyville Heritage 19-25, 25-17, 16-14.

Long Beach Poly def. Edison 25-23,

25-18.

Redondo Union def. Edison 25-9, 25-21.

Murrieta Valley def. Aubrey 17-25, 26-24, 15-12.

Long Beach Poly def. Colleyville Heritage 27-25, 25-22.

‘Iolani def. Moanalua 32-30, 25-20.

Saturday

Pool A

Colvis West def. ‘Iolani II 25-15, 25-13.

Orange Lutheran def. Palos Verdes 25-19, 25-18.

Byron Nelson def. Mira Costa 22-25,

25-17, 15-13.

Highland Park def. Punahou 25-14, 25-17.

(7th place) Palos Verdes def. Murrieta

Valley 25-16, 25-12.

(15th place) Edison def. ‘Iolani II 25-22, 25-23.

(First semi) Byron Nelson def. ‘Iolani 25-13, 26-24.

(11th place) Colleyville Heritage def.

Orange Lutheran 25-14, 25-21.

(Championship match) Byron Nelson def. Redondo Union 25-16, 25-17.

Pool B

Aubrey def. Edison 14-25, 25-14, 15-11.

Moanalua def. Murrieta Valley 25-17,

22-25, 15-13.

‘Iolani def. Colleyville Heritage 25-16,

22-25, 15-13.

Redondo Union def. Long Beach Poly

25-18, 25-20.

(Fifth place) Highland Park def. Moanalua 25-21, 25-21.

(13th place) Colvis West def. Aubrey

20-25, 25-16,

16-14.

(Second semi) Redondo Union def. Mira Costa 25-23,

25-23.

(Ninth Place) Punahou def. Long Beach Poly 25-17, 20-25, 15-10.

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

12-U World Series

At Williamsport, Pa.

Sunday

Game 17 — Staten Island, N.Y. 4,

Hinsdale, Ill. 0 (Hinsdale is eliminated)

Game 18 — Matamoros, Mexico 8,

Surrey, British Columbia 0

(Surrey is eliminated)

Game 19 — Newton, Pennsylvania 12,

Puyallup, Washington

(Puyallup is eliminated)

Game 20 — Santa Cruz, Aruba vs. Sydney, New South Wales, suspended

Today

Game 20 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 3, Sydney, New South Wales 0, play resumes 4 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 21 — Tokyo vs. Barquisimeto,

Venezuela, 7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 22 — Henderson, Nevada vs.

Central East Maui, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 23 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei vs. Santa Clara, Cuba, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 24 — Lake Mary, Fla. vs. Boerne, Texas, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday

Game 25 — Tokyo/Barquisimeto, Venezuela loser vs. Santa Cruz, Aruba/Sydney, New South Wales winner, 7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 26 — Henderson, Nevada/Central East Maui loser vs. Salem, N.H., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 27 — Matamoros, Mexico vs. Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei/Santa Clara, Cuba loser, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 28 — Staten Island, N.Y. vs. Lake Mary, Fla./Boerne, Texas loser, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday

Game 29 — Game 21 winner vs.

Game 23 winner, 7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 30 — Game 22 winner vs.

Game 24 winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 31 — Game 27 winner vs.

Game 25 winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 32 — Game 28 winner vs.

Game 26 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday

Game 33 — Game 29 loser vs.

Game 31 winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Home Run Derby, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 34 — Game 30 loser vs.

Game 32 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 24

International Championship

Game 35 — Game 29 winner vs.

Game 33 winner, 6:30 a.m. (KITV)

United States Championship

Game 36 — Game 30 winner vs.

Game 34 winner, 9:30 a.m. (KITV)

Aug. 25

Third Place

Game 37 — Game 36 loser vs.

Game 35 loser, 4 a.m. (ESPN2)

Championship

Game 38 — Game 36 winner vs.

Game 35 winner, 9 a.m. (KITV)

MLB CALENDAR

Sept. 29 — Regular season ends.