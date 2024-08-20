Letter: Harris campaign thrust smacks of Marxist tactic

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Kamala Harris campaign’s emphasis on being the party of the future while labeling Republicans the party of the past is reminiscent of the Marxist- Hegelian dialectic of an inevitable world historical process, a belief that gave rise to the communist faith that swept over Russia and China in the 20th century.

It remains to be seen if what this new “liberal” faith sweeps aside are the gifts of the Founding Fathers, setting up in their place socialist totalitarianism.

David Mongold

Downtown Honolulu

