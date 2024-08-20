Letter: Poor vetting is costing state lives and money

Vetting is defined as the action of examining someone or something carefully to make certain that they are acceptable or suitable.

This detail seemed lacking as it relates to recent local news items: the state Department of Human Services placing a known sex abuser in the foster home of Jolyn Kipapa, who was later stabbed to death by an adopted child in 2014; the case of missing foster child Ariel Kalua; and the Honolulu Police Department settling a lawsuit after three officers allegedly tried to cover up a high-speed chase and crash in Makaha in 2021.

How is it possible such horrific death and tragedy occurs under government purview, with so many victims scarred for life and culminating in high costs to taxpayers? It appears the common denominator is the state’s inability to properly vet the individuals they license for the care and welfare of others.

Trevor Tyler

Salt Lake

