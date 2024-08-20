Letter: Trump comments prove he’s lying or ignorant

If Donald Trump is the stable genius he says he is, how can he claim that he is ignorant about the Project 2025 document that was written by people who served under him and reflects what he intends to do if reelected? Also, he claims to be ignorant about Kamala Harris’ heritage when it is common knowledge. Either he is lying or he is stupid.

Either way, this adds to the growing list of reasons why Trump should not be reelected. At least Joe Biden had the courage to put country first in his response to calls within his own party to withdraw from the race.

If only Trump would listen to the growing chorus of voices claiming how unfit for office he is, and have the courage to join Biden in doing the right thing for the country. Not likely for someone who thinks he is the chosen one.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

