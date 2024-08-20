Off the news: Trump taps Tulsi Gabbard for debate prep

Hawaii’s former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has a part to play in Donald Trump’s campaign to be reelected president: She visited Mar-a-Lago to take part in a practice session with Trump in preparation for his Sept. 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reports speculate that Gabbard’s performance in a 2019 debate with Harris earned her attention Trump would like to match. In 2019, however, Gabbard pushed for easing marijuana prosecutions and a more lenient approach to enforcing the death penalty, leftward talking points that aren’t so popular in the Trump-supporter circles Gabbard now occupies.