A feast for all

Ready, set … feast! While the 42nd annual Okinawan Festival is Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at the Hawaii Convention Center, the celebration continues with Okinawan FEASTival. The fifth Okinawan FEASTival is Sept. 2-16, during which Okinawan-owned (and Okinawan-at-heart) businesses will offer special dishes. Visit hawaiiokinawans.com to learn more.

Abura miso

Masa & Joyce Okazuya (45-582 Kamehameha Highway) will be offering Okinawan abura miso soup (miso seasoned using crispy pork), abura miso musubi, jyushime (Okinawan rice soup), andagi, Okinawan soba, pigs feet soup, Hawaii Okinawan-style oxtail soup and Okinawan sweet potato mochi. These dishes will be available Sept. 2-16 (the biz is closed on Tuesdays).

Call 808-235-6129 to preorder.

ANDA da sea

Kapa Hale (4614 Kilauea Ave. Ste. 102) will be featuring ANDA da Sea — a crispy crab, shrimp and corn hush puppy andagi with batayaki sauce. This exclusive special will be made to order Sept. 2-8 only.

Call 808-888-2060 or order online at kapahale.com. Follow the biz on Instagram (@4614kapahale).

Braised rafute udon

Shima-Ya, one of the vendors at fishcake (307 Kamani St.) will be serving a two hour-braised rafute udon with housemade pickled goya, green onions and chili threads in a housemade broth. The udon will be handmade and cooked to order.

This special will only be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 7. Walk-ins are welcome after 2 p.m. Preorders are accepted from Sept. 5 via Instagram direct message.

Follow the business on Instagram (@shimas_oodles.of.noodles).

Okinawan peanut tofu

Aloha Tofu Factory (961 Akepo Lane) will offer discounts on yushi dofu and Ohana soy sauce Sept. 2-16. Customers can also get jimami tofu with sauce (limit five per customer). This peanut tofu is an Okinawan specialty and it’s not regularly available.

Call 808-845-2669 to preorder. Follow the biz on Instagram (@alohtofufactory).

Pig feet soup

Sunrise Restaurant (525 Kapahulu Ave.) will offer takeout orders of pig feet soup, nakami soup, sparerib soup, Okinawan miso soup and Okinawan soba. Set quantities will be available Sept. 3-6 and Sept. 9-13. Preorders are required.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@sunriserestauranthawaii) or call 808-737-4118.

Rafute, Okinawan soba and Kokuto Chin-bin

ZIGU (413 Seaside Ave. Ste. 1F) has three Okinawan FEASTival specials that will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 15. Enjoy a four-hour braised rafute (pork belly), Okinawan soba with rafute and koregusu (awamori chili pepper), and kokuto chin-bin (Okinawan crepe) with local fruits.

Sanpin cha (Okinawan jasmine tea) chu-hi, shikuwasa sour chu-hi and Aloha Awamori will also be available.

Call 808-212-9252 or follow the biz on Instagram (@zigu.hi).

Okinawan sweet potato andagi

Aloha Andagi will be popping up at Marukai Dillingham (2310 Kamehameha Hwy.) in the covered parking lot and serving up regular and Okinawan sweet potato andagi, along with Okinawan jushime (seasoned rice). These treats will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out) Sept. 20-22.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@alohaandagi_llc).

Rafute jianbing

Bing Mi Hawaii will be creating a rafute jianbing. Described as a savory but crunchy crepe, jianbing is a popular Northern Chinese street food.

This special will be available Sept. 2-16 at fishcake (Tuesday), Hapa Market & Grill (Wednesday to Friday) and Pearlridge Center (Saturday).

Follow the biz on Instagram (@bing.mi808).