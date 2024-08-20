A journey to favorite chef

As the dust settles from Taste of Home’s exhilarating Favorite Chef 2024 contest, I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to the incredible team at CRAVE and our amazing readers.

I’m excited to announce that I placed second out of more than 95,000 contestants!

The united effort of “Team Hawaii” made a significant impact, and I’m truly honored to have represented our state while showcasing the beauty of plant-based cuisine. Every vote, comment and share on social media contributed to a sense of community that made this experience truly memorable.

As part of this achievement, I’ll be flying to New York in September for an amazing prize package experience, which includes a photo shoot and feature in Taste of Home alongside the top four finalists. I’ll also have the chance to cook my signature dish at the iconic James Beard Foundation, which will be photographed for the magazine.

During this contest, I heard from many of you eager to enhance your culinary skills. Whether you’re looking to impress family and friends or simply want to enjoy cooking more, there are numerous ways to elevate your kitchen game. Here are some tips to help you become the beloved favorite chef in your home.

Time management can be tough in our busy lives, making it hard to find time to cook despite modern conveniences. Prioritizing your health and nutritious meals is essential, so identify your non-negotiables — for me, it’s cooking. Stock up on ready-to-eat beans, legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, mushrooms and fresh fruit and vegetables to easily enhance meals. Meal prep once a week on your day off and explore nutritious 30-minute recipes to whip up quickly.

Eat with the seasons by purchasing fresh, organic ingredients, ensuring you get produce at its peak. This approach not only enhances the flavor of your dishes but also creates a vibrant and colorful plate that reflects the changing seasons.

Be adventurous when dining out and order a plant-based dish you’ve never tried before. Stepping out of your comfort zone is essential for broadening your palate; while also providing ideas for dishes you can recreate in your own kitchen that you might never have thought of.

Instead of counting calories, focus on counting nutrients to support your overall health. Download a nutrient app to identify any deficiencies, such as protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, and include them daily.

This 10-minute summer salad is a perfect way to put these tips into practice — arrange a bed of baby arugula on a plate, then top it with halved fresh figs, nectarine slices and blueberries. Sprinkle with Follow Your Heart vegan feta crumbles, crispy apple chips or vegan bacon, pomegranate seeds, toasted walnuts, and pumpkin seeds. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil for a nutritious, delicious meal.

Thank you once again for your support and for joining me on this culinary adventure!

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.