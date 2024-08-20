A spicy stir-fry

In southwestern China, the Sichuan province is famous for its kung pao chicken, a stir-fry without gravy that is spicy, sweet and savory at the same time. You can make the dish with other proteins such as shrimp, beef or beef tendon.

Jianyong Zhang, a chef at Chengdu Taste restaurant, shares his home version of this classic dish. He recommends boneless, skinless chicken thighs that are marinated 15 minutes in an egg, cornstarch, Chinese wine, salt and white pepper mixture. The chicken is cooked in oil and mixed with dried chile peppers, Sichuan peppers, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic and Chinese black vinegar. Roasted peanuts and chopped green onions are added in the stir-fry for crunch and color and the complex dish is enjoyed with hot rice.

The Hawaii Chinese community will celebrate the province on Sept. 15 at Hawaii Theatre with a visiting Sichuan performance troupe. Contact the Chinese Chamber of Commerce for more information.

Kung Pao Chicken by Chengdu Taste chef Jianyong Zhang

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cup chicken thighs cut into half-inch pieces

• 1 large egg, beaten

• 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine

• 2 teaspoons cornstarch

• 1 teaspoon ground white pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon dried chile pepper, chopped

• 1 1/2 cups cooking oil

• 1 tablespoon red Sichuan peppercorn

• 1 tablespoon peeled and slivered ginger

• 1 tablespoon sliced garlic

• 1/4 cup Chinese black vinegar

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 2 teaspoons potato starch or cornstarch

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 3/8 cups roasted peanuts

• 1/4 cup chopped green onions

Directions:

In a bowl, marinate chicken pieces in egg, wine, cornstarch, pepper and salt for 15-20 minutes. Heat wok to highest heat. When hot, add oil and when oil is hot, cook marinated chicken for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Using a strainer, remove chicken from wok and set aside. Remove oil from wok and save for another use. Add 2 tablespoons oil back into wok and heat on high. Add chile, peppercorn, ginger, garlic and stir for 1 minute. Add chicken with a sauce of black vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, starch and salt. Stir for 1 minute. Add peanuts and green onions and stir for 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon oil for shine. Serve immediately.

Serves 1-2 as a main dish with hot rice or 3-4 as a side dish.