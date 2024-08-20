Over the moon

On Sept. 13, Prince Waikiki (100 Holomoana St.) will be celebrating the next harvest moon with a special tea celebration presented by Urasenke Hawaii.

The event will take place on the fifth floor on the Muliwai Deck, and has three seating times available: 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The hotel invites visitors and locals alike to a traditional tea ceremony to learn about the significance of various teas and the importance the harvest moon while enjoying light bites. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view the night sky from a large telescope provided by Stargazers of Hawaii.

Cost is $35.

Visit princewaikiki.com/experience/activities-events.

A ‘taro’-fic cause

Holey Grail Donuts and Taiwanese soul food chef David Kuo collaborate in the next Breaking Bread series and present the “Little Fatty” donut — which is aptly named after Kuo’s restaurant in Mar Vista, California.

The sweet treat comprises banana, coconut, caramelized sesame and peanut flavors, and is available at all Holey Grail Donuts locations for $6 now through Sept. 25. A portion of the proceeds will benefit charitable organization No Us Without You LA, which is based in Los Angeles and provides food relief to hospitality workers affected by the pandemic.

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.

Sweet new treat

DEAN & DELUCA HAWAII, known for its curated selection of global gourmet products, introduces a brand-new, exclusive treat at its The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach location. The creme brulee soft serve cup $5.95) also boasts the business’s chicly designed logo chocolate, a waffle cookie and hidden flakes at the bottom of the cup.

Be sure to also check out DEAN & DELUCA HAWAII’s The Artisan Loft afternoon tea menu. The five-course menu ($60) includes two tea flavors or one soft drink, a vanilla scone, demitasse of rich crusted soup, a savory basket filled with a selection of homemade bread sandwiches and pates, a dessert basket of an assortment French sweets and lastly, a kochi yuzu sorbet.

Kamaaina rates are available with a Hawaii state ID, reducing the price to $55.

Visit deandeluca-hawaii.com.

Ooh la la

For this month only, MW Restaurant and Artizen by MW presents French bistro-inspired cuisine.

MW Restaurant’s menu currently includes a variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts with prices ranging from $9 to $65. Selections include Kauai shrimp escargot style ($18), croque monsieur ($9) — a truffle housemade ham and cheese sandwich with chilled Ho Farms tomato soup — boeuf bourguignon ($49) and crêpes suzette ($17). The latter comprises macadamia nut praline ice cream and MAO Organic Farms oranges.

Meanwhile, Artizen by MW is highlighting a three-course prix fixe menu ($45). Guests have their choice of French onion soup or a niçoise salad. Entree options include boeuf bourguignon, coq au vin, croque madame or steak frites. To finish off the meal, patrons can choose between an opera cake — Kona coffee buttercream, Valrhona chocolate ganache, milk chocolate crunch, almond cake — profiteroles and strawberry Charlotte.

Visit mwrestaurant.com and artizenbymw.com.