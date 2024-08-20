Simply Spud-tastic

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Aug. 20, 2024
Updated
4:56 p.m.
National Potato Day was on Aug. 19, but there’s always an excuse to celebrate this tasty tot. Check out the following:
CINO
This Kakaako eatery is known for its Italian-inspired cuisine and offers dishes like crab spaghetti ($36), charred Spanish octopus ($22) and house-aged half roast duck ($48). The restaurant also has weekend brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The twice-baked potato ($18) is one of the most popular side dishes. It’s topped with crispy pancetta, creme fraiche and chives.
CINO
987 Queen St. Ste. 100, Honolulu
808-888-3008
Cinohawaii.com
Instagram: @cinohawaii
Murphy’s Bar & Grill
This Chinatown pub is known for its Irish fare (especially fish and chips) and beers.
Potato skins ($15) with bacon, cheese, green onions and sour cream are a must-have dish. If you want to take this popular appetizer to the next level, go for the Irish nachos ($16). This dish is served after 3 p.m. and features potato skins with corned beef, cabbage, horseradish, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Murphy’s Bar & Grill
2 Merchant St., Honolulu
808-531-0422
murphyshawaii.com
Instagram: @murphyshawaii
Spud-Fam
SPUD-FAM recently opened, and you can find the vendor at Ono Grindz & Makeke farmers market at Wai Kai from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The biz specializes in loaded potatoes.
Ordering is simple — choose either a regular ($12) or large potato ($15); choose a seasoning (salt, pepper, butter or all); select a protein (carne asada, chicken fajitas or birria); and add toppings like sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños or chives. All potatoes are topped with cheese.
Pro tip: Go for the half-and-half option to try more than one protein.
Spud-Fam
Wai Kai
91-1621 Keoneula Blvd., Ewa Beach
Instagram: @spud_fam01
Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood
Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood offers options for both surf and turf. Choose from popular steaks like bone-in prime rib ($89.95), petite filet mignon ($58.95) and New York strip ($68.95).
Side dishes can be ordered a la carte. Enjoy options like Ya-Ya’s potatoes ($12.95) — which are scalloped then sauteed in olive oil and broiled for a crispy crust — and smashed potatoes ($13.50).
The latter features mashed potatoes that are mixed with sour cream, bacon bits, butter and cheese. Ya-Ya’s then melts more cheese on top and adds chives for the finishing touches.
Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood
508 Keawe St., Honolulu
808-725-4187
yayaschophouse.com
Instagram: @yayas_chophouse