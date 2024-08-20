Simply Spud-tastic

National Potato Day was on Aug. 19, but there’s always an excuse to celebrate this tasty tot. Check out the following:

CINO

This Kakaako eatery is known for its Italian-inspired cuisine and offers dishes like crab spaghetti ($36), charred Spanish octopus ($22) and house-aged half roast duck ($48). The restaurant also has weekend brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The twice-baked potato ($18) is one of the most popular side dishes. It’s topped with crispy pancetta, creme fraiche and chives.

CINO

987 Queen St. Ste. 100, Honolulu

808-888-3008

Cinohawaii.com

Instagram: @cinohawaii

Murphy’s Bar & Grill

This Chinatown pub is known for its Irish fare (especially fish and chips) and beers.

Potato skins ($15) with bacon, cheese, green onions and sour cream are a must-have dish. If you want to take this popular appetizer to the next level, go for the Irish nachos ($16). This dish is served after 3 p.m. and features potato skins with corned beef, cabbage, horseradish, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Murphy’s Bar & Grill

2 Merchant St., Honolulu

808-531-0422

murphyshawaii.com

Instagram: @murphyshawaii

Spud-Fam

SPUD-FAM recently opened, and you can find the vendor at Ono Grindz & Makeke farmers market at Wai Kai from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The biz specializes in loaded potatoes.

Ordering is simple — choose either a regular ($12) or large potato ($15); choose a seasoning (salt, pepper, butter or all); select a protein (carne asada, chicken fajitas or birria); and add toppings like sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños or chives. All potatoes are topped with cheese.

Pro tip: Go for the half-and-half option to try more than one protein.

Spud-Fam

Wai Kai

91-1621 Keoneula Blvd., Ewa Beach

Instagram: @spud_fam01

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood offers options for both surf and turf. Choose from popular steaks like bone-in prime rib ($89.95), petite filet mignon ($58.95) and New York strip ($68.95).

Side dishes can be ordered a la carte. Enjoy options like Ya-Ya’s potatoes ($12.95) — which are scalloped then sauteed in olive oil and broiled for a crispy crust — and smashed potatoes ($13.50).

The latter features mashed potatoes that are mixed with sour cream, bacon bits, butter and cheese. Ya-Ya’s then melts more cheese on top and adds chives for the finishing touches.

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood

508 Keawe St., Honolulu

808-725-4187

yayaschophouse.com

Instagram: @yayas_chophouse