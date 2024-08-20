The happiest hour

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If you’re looking for delicious, budget-friendly happy hour deals, check out the following:

A downtown pau hana

Pau hana at The Dotted Line (111 Bishop St.) is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday to Friday. Enjoy drink discounts ($2 off wines by the glass, draft beers and well spirits) and seven happy hour bites for $7 each. Popular options include the single TDL deviled egg with truffle oil and salmon roe ($7), 3-ounce shrimp kinlaw ceviche ($7) and single mini fried Mala chicken sandwich ($7).

Call 808-501-2084 or visit dottedlinehawaii.com.

A hands-on experience

Pitch Sports Bar’s (685 Auahi St. Ste. 216) happy hour is every day from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Hand rolls cost $3-$7 and include some luxe options. Scallop mayo, spicy tuna and garlic ahi hand rolls start from $3. Meanwhile, you can get torotaku (fatty bluefin tuna with takuan and shiso), negitoro, lobster, and rainbow (king salmon, bigeye tuna and hamachi with shiso) hand rolls for $7 each. Take advantage of oyster shooters for $2 each during happy hour.

Call 808-379-2550 or visit pitchsportsbar.com.

All-day happy hour

LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge’s (1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 100) happy hour is usually from 4 to 10 p.m. To celebrate the JINYA Honolulu brand’s second anniversary, the eatery will be offering happy hour all day Aug. 22, with prize giveaways every hour.

Highlights from the happy hour menu include spicy tuna hosomaki ($8), crispy chicken ($6), Miyazaki wagyu tataki ($13) and seafood ceviche ($10). Drink specials include select wines by the glass ($8), Sapporo draft beers ($5) and discounted cocktails ($10).

On Aug. 22, diners can also look forward to live music 5-8 p.m.

Call 808-480-8677 or visit lbdhawaii.com.