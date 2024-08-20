On the Move: Aikue Kalima and Lisa-Maria Priester

Tuesday, August 20, 2024
79°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Lisa-Maria Priester
Aikue Kalima
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Hawai‘i Community Lending has hired Aikue Kalima as lending director. Kalima has more than 25 years of
experience in community development and mortgage lending. He was previously manager of the Native Hawaiian Revolving Loan Fund at the Office of
Hawaiian Affairs for five years; he will also become the third Hawaiian Homes Lands beneficiary joining the senior management team of the organization.
Local design firm WCIT has promoted Lisa-Maria Priester to principal. Priester joined the firm in 2007 and will continue to serve as
director of interior design for the firm’s Ten Interiors interior design department. She is an NCIDQ- certified interior designer with 30 years’ experience in the architecture and
design industry. Her project portfolio includes Andaz Maui at Wailea ‘Ilikai
Villas, Maui Brewing Co., First Hawaiian Bank, University of Hawaii and the Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort &Spa.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.