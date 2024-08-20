On the Move: Aikue Kalima and Lisa-Maria Priester

Hawai‘i Community Lending has hired Aikue Kalima as lending director. Kalima has more than 25 years of experience in community development and mortgage lending. He was previously manager of the Native Hawaiian Revolving Loan Fund at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for five years; he will also become the third Hawaiian Homes Lands beneficiary joining the senior management team of the organization.

Local design firm WCIT has promoted Lisa-Maria Priester to principal. Priester joined the firm in 2007 and will continue to serve as director of interior design for the firm’s Ten Interiors interior design department. She is an NCIDQ- certified interior designer with 30 years’ experience in the architecture and design industry. Her project portfolio includes Andaz Maui at Wailea ‘Ilikai Villas, Maui Brewing Co., First Hawaiian Bank, University of Hawaii and the Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort &Spa.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.