Football Top 10: Kahuku still Hawaii’s No. 1 after loss to defending national champs

A loss to the nation’s defending champion in Las Vegas has no apparent bearing on Kahuku’s status in the islands.

Coaches and media voted the three-time Hawaii defending state champion No. 1 again. Kahuku collected 13 of 15 first-place votes. Mililani and Punahou netted one first-place ballot apiece.

The poll remained status quo with two exceptions. Kapolei surged past Punahou at No. 5 after a 42-12 win over Lahainaluna at Sue Cooley Stadium. Punahou lost to nationally ranked Sierra Canyon, 30-7.

Waipahu moved into the poll at No. 10 after a 29-14 win over Kailua at Alex Kane Stadium. ‘Iolani dropped out of the rankings following a 41-27 loss to No. 9 Leilehua.

What has been an intriguing nonconference schedule with several ILH-OIA crossover matchups resumes this weekend. Waianae will visit Waipahu in a battle of teams that have switched classification levels. Saint Louis is at Kamehameha-Maui, also on Friday.

Kamehameha is on the road at Warren (Calif.) and Damien goes to Mojave (Nev.). On Saturday, ‘Iolani plays at Palos Verdes (Calif.). Kahuku will host BIIF defending champion Konawaena, and in a marquee showdown, Campbell plays at Punahou.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Aug. 19, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (1-1) (13) 148 1

> lost to Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 33-7

> next: vs. Konawaena, Saturday

2. Mililani (2-0) (1) 131 2

> def. Saint Louis, 16-14

> next: bye (at Liberty, Aug. 31)

3. Campbell (1-0) 117 3

> bye

> next: at No. 6 Punahou, Saturday

4. Saint Louis (0-2) 98 4

> lost at Mililani, 16-14

> next: at KS-Maui, Friday

5. Kapolei (2-0) 85 6

> won at Lahainaluna, 42-12

> next: bye (at Kapaa, Aug. 31)

6. Punahou (1-1) (1) 83 5

> lost to Sierra Canyon (Calif.), 30-7

> next: vs. Campbell, Saturday

7. Farrington (2-0) 66 7

> def. Tafuna (Samoa), 41-14

> next: vs. Rancho Mirage, Friday

8. Kamehameha (1-1) 50 8

> lost to Mission Viejo (Calif.), 41-7

> next: at Warren, Friday

9. Leilehua (1-1) 22 9

> def. No. 10 ‘Iolani, 41-27

> next: bye (at Central Catholic, Aug. 30)

10. Waipahu (1-1) 5 NR

> won at Kailua, 29-14

> next: vs. Waianae, Friday (Bino Neves Stadium)

No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 10).