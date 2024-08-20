Girls volleyball Top 10: Defending state chamipon Kamehameha opens at No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Defending state champion Kamehameha opens the season at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The Warriors scrimmaged Redondo Union (Calif.) last week but have not competed in a tournament yet. Since 2005, Kamehameha has won 12 state championships under coach Chris Blake.

The panel of coaches and media notched eight first-place votes for Kamehameha and one for ‘Iolani, which reached the semifinals of the Ann Kang Invitational over the weekend.

Punahou, Moanalua and Baldwin round out the first five. Kamehameha-Hawaii, which will host a 38-team tournament on Labor Day weekend, is at No. 6.

Mid-Pacific rallied past Kapolei 21-25, 25-15, 25-21 in the final of the Sacred Hearts Invitational. The Owls were voted No. 9.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 Fared

Monday, Aug. 19, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (0-0) (8) 89 —

> bye

> next: bye

2. ‘Iolani (6-3) (1) 72 —

> lost to Byron Nelson (Texas) 25-13, 25-24

> next: bye

3. Punahou (4-4) 68 —

> def. Long Beach Poly (Calif.) 25-17, 20-25, 15-10

> next: bye

4. Moanalua (6-3) 58 —

> lost to Highland Park (Texas) 25-21, 25-21

> next: bye

5. Baldwin (0-0) 47 —

> bye

> next: bye

6. KS-Hawaii (0-0) 35 —

> bye

> next: bye

7. Kahuku (0-0) 34 —

> bye

> next: bye

8. Mililani (0-0) 32 —

> bye

> next: bye

9. Mid-Pacific (7-0) 20 —

> def. Kapolei 21-25, 25-15, 25-21

> next: bye

10. Hawaii Baptist (0-0) 15 —

> bye

> next: bye