Kamehameha’s Goldstein was born with wisdom, humility, composure
August 15, 2024 SPT Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Kama Goldstein, Kamehameha volleyball for prep feature. Posed action and mug. Kamehameha Schools Kekuhaupio Gym
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamana‘o Goldstein is growing into a leadership role for the No. 1-ranked Kamehameha volleyball team.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha’s Kamana‘o Goldstein hits from the left and right but is one of the team’s better defenders.