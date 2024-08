On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Phillies at Braves 1:20 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Angels at Royals 2:10 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Twins at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

Mariners at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

(Intern. bracket) game 25: Venezuela vs. Aruba 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

(U.S bracket) game 26: Penn. vs. Cen. East Maui 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

(Intern. bracket) game 27: Mexico vs. Cuba 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

(U.S. bracket) game 28: New York vs. Florida 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASEBALL: AMERICAN LEGION

Midland, Michigan vs. Troy, Alabama 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Los Angeles at Connecticut 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

Dallas at New York 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

SOCCER

Libertadores: Fluminense vs. Gremio FBPA 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Libertadores: Junior de Barranquilla vs. Colo-Colo 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Concacaf women: Santa Fé vs. San Diego Wave 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

TENNIS

U.S. Open qualifying rounds 5 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

ATP Win. Salem, WTA Monterrey & Cleveland 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

WEDNESDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional Coverage 7 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Regional Coverage 10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Twins at Padres 12:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Brewers at Cardinals 1:45 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Angels at Royals 2:10 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

Mariners at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Int. bracket, game 29: Japan vs. Chinese-Tapei 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

U.S. bracket game 30: Nevada vs. Texas 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Internat. bracket game 31: Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

U.S. bracket game 32: Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Minnesota at Las Vegas 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

HORSE RACING

Juddmonte International 4 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Saratoga Live 7 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Saratoga Live 9 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

SOCCER: COPA LIBERTADORES

The Strongest vs. Peñarol 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

CA River Plate vs. Talleres (C) 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

SOCCER: CONCACAF Central American cup

C.A. Independiente de La Chorrera vs. Port Layola 11:56 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Guanacasteca vs. Managua 1:56 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Marathón vs. Luis Ángel Firpo 3:56 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

SOCCER: CONCACAF WOMEN

América vs. TBA 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SOCCER: COLLEGE WOMEN

Baylor at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89

TENNIS

U.S. Open qualifying round 5 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

ATP Winston Salem, WTA Monterrey & Cleveland 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

Stars of the Open: U.S. open showcase 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

Little League world series: Pennsy. vs. Cen. East Maui 9 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Guardians at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Mariners at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

MLB: Mariners at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

WEDNESDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: White Sox at Giants 9:45 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Guardians at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Mariners at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM