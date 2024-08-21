Letter: A lot of festooning at the DNC dog and pony show

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Do Americans really care about the Democratic National Convention that’s being held this week in Chicago? Being a resident of the real world, I’ll answer with a definitive no.

It’s just another overrated political dog and pony show which, during a recent CNN segment, former Hillary Clinton spokesperson Karen Finney made certain everyone knew was organized by a Black woman.

Organizers have graciously set aside a couple minutes for former President Joe Biden. I believe Finney referred to this part of the show as a “bridge” to the love fest to come.

Who knows, maybe this really will be an extravaganza for the ages, as the marquee headliner herself, Kamala Harris, takes to center stage. What’s this? She’s directed that the teleprompter be switched off. Darkness. Silence. Spotlight. The continents creak to transformative life as the Democratic nominee for president starts spitting bars from her “favorite living rapper,” Tupac.

Scott R. Hammond

Aina Haina

