Letter: Hawaii climate initiatives unlikely to make impact

Having a Climate Advisory Team assumes that the climate is a problem that can be changed by humans.

They should first differentiate between natural climate change and calculate the amount of human influence — effects of coal power plants, worldwide energy production and automobile exhaust. Factor in the consumption of carbon dioxide by all of the plants, trees and oceans in the world. After they have done that, calculate Hawaii’s contribution to worldwide carbon production. The team needs to define the ideal climate that they want to attain and what it will take to get there.

Let’s see how much money they can waste coming to the conclusion that Hawaii’s influence is negligible. Let’s stop wasting money on this scam, and use that energy and money to fix real problems.

Michael Lee

Wilhelmina Rise

