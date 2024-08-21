Letter: Hawaii voters can shake it up in general election

Digital voting equipment is tested in Kakaako on July 6 ahead of the primary election.

The primary election is over. Hawaii had the lowest voter turnout of any primary election since statehood. C’est la vie (such is life), shikata ga nai (it cannot be helped), why bother, whatevas — this has become the apparent attitude toward voting.

Some elected officials truly have the public’s interest at heart and deserve to be reelected. If you are genuinely happy with the person serving your district, go ahead and vote for him or her. For the rest of us, how about we shake things up?

In the general election, how about we not go with name recognition? How about we go with the non-incumbent — the one not backed by government employee unions and other special- interest groups? How much worse could things get?

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter