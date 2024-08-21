Off the news: Mokulele gains subsidies, grounds flights

Safety comes first, of course — but it wasn’t a good look for Mokulele Airlines when it grounded flights due to findings from a routine maintenance check. The bulk of disruptions occurred over the weekend affecting Molokai and Lanai flyers; normal operations were expected back by today.

The problems started just a day after Mokulele got some good news: the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded the airline federal subsidies of about $4 million annually over two years to provide essential air service to Lanai. But USDOT, noting complaints about Mokulele’s service, will require it to file monthly stats on its on-time performance.