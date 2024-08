According to the Hawaii Foodbank, 1 in 3 Hawaii households lack access to enough food. A staff member moves cans of food at Hawaii Foodbank’s warehouse.

The Hawaii Foodbank’s largest fundraising event of the year, Food Drive Day, will take place Saturday.

The community is encouraged to contribute to the campaign or organize their own food and fund drives to help provide fresh produce for local families struggling with food insecurity.

In recognition of its long- standing support of Food Drive Day, First Hawaiian Bank will double the impact of donations by matching all gifts made through Saturday, up to $50,000.

According to the Hawaii Foodbank, 1 in 3 Hawaii households lack access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle, which can lead to difficulties in affording housing, health care, transportation and other basic needs.

In the wake of the pandemic and with rising inflation, the organization reported that many people are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

For many families, fresh produce is the first thing to fall off their grocery lists, leading to a lack of nutritious food, which can result in a range of adverse health and social outcomes, affecting nearly every aspect of their lives.

“As we work towards a thriving future for our community, it is essential to prioritize the long-term health and well-being of our people,” Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Amy Miller said in a statement. “We are committed to being the healthy option for those facing food insecurity. This year, we will focus on raising funds for fresh produce to ensure everyone has access to foods that are both safe and nutritious, while also supporting local farmers and agriculture.”

A $10 donation to Hawaii Foodbank can provide food for over 20 meals, making it far more impactful than self-purchasing groceries.

The public is encouraged to drop off food and monetary donations at the following collection sites on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

>> Ka Makana Ali‘i (91-5431 Kapolei Parkway)

>> Pearl City Shopping Center (850 Kamehameha Highway)

>> Town Center of Mililani (95-455 Makaimoimo St.)

>> Waiokeola Congregational Church (4705 Kilauea Ave.)

>> Waterfront Plaza (500 Ala Moana Blvd.)

>> Windward City Shopping Center (45-480 Kaneohe Bay Drive)

Residents across the state are encouraged to join in Food Drive Day. For details on how to donate or host a food and fund drive, visit the following neighbor island websites:

>> Hawaii Foodbank Kauai: Kauai.HawaiiFoodbank.org

>> Maui Food Bank: MauiFoodBank.org/Event/Food-Drive-Day

>> The Food Basket on Hawaii Island: HawaiiFoodBasket.org/Food-Drive-Day