Delaware State’s non-stop flight was a non-starter

After missing Tuesday’s non-stop flight to Honolulu because of a bus company’s error, the Delaware State football team is expected to arrive in town this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Hawaii at the Ching Complex.

“We have everything planned out,” a DSU spokeswoman said. “It wasn’t our fault we missed our flight. That’s what we’re trying to get everyone to understand.”

Tuesday’s plan was for the Hornets to make the three-hour bus ride from their Dover, Del., campus to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, N.Y. But the buses were late, leading to all 110 members of the travel party missing Hawaiian Airlines’ 101⁄2-hour flight to Honolulu.

Claude Alvarez, president of Wertz Motor Coaches, accepted blame in a statement of apology.

“An internal scheduling malfunction in our reservation system led to a delay in picking up the Delaware State University football team for their flight to Honolulu, Hawaii, from JFK Airport,” Alvarez wrote. As a result, the team missed their flight. We deeply regret the disruption this caused to the team’s travel plans. Wertz Motor Coaches values the strong relationship we have built with Delaware State University and are committed to rectifying the issue.”

Hawaiian Airlines officials helped arrange meals, hotel rooms and new flight plans. The Hornets remained in New York overnight.

“What everyone doesn’t realize is (Tuesday) was an extra day,” the spokeswoman said. “It was almost like an extra travel day. We’re still arriving on time, per what we told Hawaii.”

The original plans called for the Hornets to practice at UH today and Thursday. They also planned a tour of Pearl Harbor and a luau.

After using Monday for conditioning drills and meetings, the Rainbow Warriors went through an extensive practice on Tuesday.

“The sense of urgency has to pick up,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “It was a good practice.”

The Rainbow Warriors have been installed as 38.5-point favorites over the Hornets, who were 1-10 last season and predicted to finish sixth in the six-team Mid Eastern Athletic Conference this year.

“How we prepare is what we have control of, and that’s what matters, right?” Chang said. “In college football, man, the margin of error is so small. You’ve got to be prepared to win these games. Every game is going to be tough. That’s the mindset of us.”

Delaware State coach Lee Hull has likened the game to a blind date. Because this is a Week Zero game, the teams did not exchange videos.

“You just don’t know,” Chang said of crafting a precise scouting report. “You really don’t know until you see them warm up and get on the field and see them for the first time. You can kind of prepare based on what they’ve done in the previous year and who they’ve had the previous year. You go off that and build your guys’ game plan and you get ready to adjust.”

In July, the Warriors entered training camp with a deep and experienced secondary. But they have replacements in place if boundary cornerback Virdel Edwards II, nickelback Elijah Palmer and strong safety Meki Pei need more time to recovery from ailments. Cornerback Caleb Brown, nickelback Matagi Thompson and safety Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen are prepared to play extensively.